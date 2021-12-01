About 400 families have been approved for assistance through AFL-CIO’s annual Christmas adoption program, and that number is expected to rise considerably before the final number of those in need is tallied.
Applications for those seeking help through the Adopt-A-Family program are due by the end of the day Thursday, and at least 100 more families are currently pending approval.
AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger said in the days between Thanksgiving and the deadline, the number of adoptees can double. For example, in 2014, 344 families applied right before the deadline.
That exponential growth is just business as usual. It’s something the organization is used to after 38 years, and even though the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the process to evolve, the number of those in need isn’t shrinking.
Seckinger and her staff and volunteers will be especially busy for the remainder of the holiday season as they verify adoptees' income/utility checks, federal and local assistance, identification and most important of all their stories of living in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
About half of this year's adoptees are first-timers to the program. Others, like a single mother of five, are return applicants.
“I would rather help her provide (Christmas) for those kids for as long as she needs us to help her,” Seckinger said. “What she does for them the other 11 months of the year … there is absolutely nothing wrong with the rest of us holding up people that hold up (others) like that.”
Sometimes it’s a stair-step approach for adoptees. They need help off and on for a few years.
Of course, there also are tales of adoptees turned adopters, like the recent News-Press NOW feature on Amee Stafford. She said it was hard to ask for help when she needed it. However, for the past nine years, her motorcycle riding club, the Wicked Sisterz, has been in a position to help others.
Pre-COVID, families had to apply in person, and they still can drop off applications at 1203 N. Sixth St., but people also now can do so online at helpmenow.org/programs.
Seckinger said she hopes to return to in-person interviews next year, but she believes the online application process will remain intact going forward.
So far, 85 adopters have joined in on the season’s giving spirit. Last year AFL-CIO was able to find enough adopters to help all the families in the program by Dec. 22, but that is not normal. Typically things go down to the wire, Seckinger said.
For that reason, the level of commitment is determined by the adopter, who has the option of getting to know the family, obtaining their Christmas list or, if time is an issue, they can simply provide the family with gift cards.
AFL-CIO is happy to send family profiles to adopters. In some cases, there have been adopters who have lost family members and seek individuals that remind them of the ones they’ve lost.
“You're looking at some very personal stuff when you are looking at their forms,” Seckinger said. “They share some really private information sometimes about the situations that they're in and the things that have happened in their life.”
