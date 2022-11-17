Crowds of St. Joseph residents showed up on Thursday to receive a hearty Thanksgiving dinner through Second Harvest Community Food Bank's 12th annual Turkey Day.

About 700 vouchers were handed out in the weeks before the event. Cars lined up at the food bank and showed those vouchers to receive a holiday meal with all the trimmings. They were given a turkey, some potatoes, fresh produce and more to help them have a Thanksgiving dinner.

