With just a week until Christmas, the Adopt-A-Family program still is seeking help to provide 371 households with a happy holiday.
There has never been a year in the program's history that all of the families who signed up for help did not receive it, said Nichi Seckinger, AFL-CIO Community Services executive director. However, she said in the past at this point there has not been such a high volume of people not adopted, and she's nervous for the families.
"You wonder what they'll do if they don't have something, and I don't know what we'll do if we can't figure out a way to get them taken care of because we're kind of behind on everything," Seckinger said. "We're behind on adoptions and we're behind on donations. The donations cover the people that don't get publicly adopted, and so we're kind of coming down to a weird little pinch."
There are about 100 more families waiting to be adopted than this time last year, Seckinger said. The rise in inflation is hitting the community hard this year, she said.
"Part of it I think is the overall cost of gasoline and what we saw in the increases in the economy earlier in the year during the summer and early fall," Seckinger said. "So the folks that work, what little they could put away before they couldn't at all because they were covering the difference in whether they were paying for gasoline and then what they were paying in difference for groceries. So there was just really nothing."
Seckinger said it's hard to think about what will happen if this Christmas drive falls short.
"It's something we have to realistically think about and we always talk about ... there would have to be people we wouldn't be able to help," Seckinger said. "We do have seniors and adults, disabled adults, that will apply for the program, and we have a lot of those in the book still. Honestly, what it will come down to is we'll turn those folks away first and they'll get calls and we'll just have to tell them that we can't help them."
The adults asking for support are looking for basic items like laundry detergent, hygiene supplies, socks and underwear. Seckinger said those adults are mostly living on fixed incomes of about $800 a month.
Adopting one of those seniors in need can be as simple as calling to make a $70 donation. Families looking for support either struggle with disabilities or have one income to support the household.
"You can't support one person, let alone two or three when you have kids, and you have growing kids that are hungry and need things for school and whatever else," Seckinger said. "When you don't have those things and then you also don't have Christmas for them ... what's hard for parents shouldn't be hard for kids."
Families and individuals can be adopted by calling 816-364-1131 and details about those adoptees can be sent to an adopter via email. Individuals interested also can register on the Adopt-A-Family website, helpmenow.org.
Donations can be made for specific families or gifts can be bought and brought to the Adopt-A-Family gift room. In a typical year, 150 to 200 families can get through the gift room.
