The 39th Annual Adopt-A-Family program is underway (copy)

With just a week until Christmas, the Adopt-A-Family program still is seeking help to provide 371 households with a happy holiday.

There has never been a year in the program's history that all of the families who signed up for help did not receive it, said Nichi Seckinger, AFL-CIO Community Services executive director. However, she said in the past at this point there has not been such a high volume of people not adopted, and she's nervous for the families.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

