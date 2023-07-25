Housing units offer sanctuary for youth

Those who work in transitional housing are under no illusions about teenagers who are in need of shelter from life’s storms.
“The mission of what we want to do is help these kids have a fighting chance,” said Melissa Frakes, executive director of Pivotal Point Transitional Housing. “They have a tough background.”
Pivotal Point took a big step Tuesday toward helping teenagers overcome homelessness with the unveiling of transitional youth housing units at 4930 Gene Field Road.
Pivotal Point raised more than $2 million for the facility, which will provide housing for young adults between the ages of 17 and 19. Clark Hampton, board president of Pivotal Point, said transitional housing provides not only shelter but also a sense of structure necessary for young people to get their lives on track.
Those who live in the transitional units will be required to take life-skill classes, work a part-time job and complete their high school or general equivalency coursework. They will be subject to a curfew.
“We have rules and if they violate the rules, they don’t stay,” Hampton said. “They have to go through several interviews because we want to make sure they want to do it.”
Pivotal Point’s experience working with teenagers in its adult apartments proved that some can find success. Hampton points to teenagers who were facing a housing crisis and went on to graduate from college.
But some heartbreaking numbers lurk behind those stories of personal success. Pivotal Point was able to work with 27 teenagers in the last six years, but the organization fielded 130 applications in the last 12 months alone.
The hope is that Pivotal Point will reach more of those young people who are either homeless or facing an uncertain housing situation. The transitional youth facility will begin taking teenagers in the next three to four weeks.
The facility, which will have a resident manager and his wife on site, will have room for 12 boys and girls.
Pivotal Point is raising funds for a second transitional youth facility next door.
