The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is gearing up for 2023 with goals in mind and building success off the current year.
Kylee Strough, president of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, said the focus in the new year will cover a variety of community needs.
"We've been investing a lot of time and energy in the continuum of care for homeless services and the role United Way plays but also the coordination and cooperation of all the different agencies and organizations involved," Strough said.
Another area of focus for the United Way is early childhood coordination and collaborative work with the state, regionally and locally.
"We want to ensure that high-quality early care and education opportunities are available and accessible for families," Strough said.
The past year saw many successes including rebounding from challenges with COVID-19. Going back to in-person activities moved the organization in a positive direction.
"We were able to send volunteers into classrooms to help kids with reading, bring speakers to talk about career paths and help students explore what they might want to do with their careers," Strough said. "We also saw our leadership St. Joseph program return to full-day monthly sessions and grow from 13 participants to 25 that we graduated earlier this month."
The organization's annual campaign is in the works as well. The planning for the campaign will begin in the middle of January.
"We will start to look at how we plan and ramp up for the fall campaign ... we know it takes a lot of work and effort before that," Strough said.
More goals for the year are being set. February will see turnover with new board members added. Once that happens, plans will be solidified.
"I think really what drives us more than anything is to be nimble and responsive and fill in where the community needs us ... that's our primary goal," Strough said. "We may not be able to predict what it looks like in the coming 12 months, but we want to be ready to respond when the community needs us."
Strough hopes to look back next year at this time community members feel like they were able to respond to the needs of the area, through United Way.
"That's what we hope for each and every year, is that the thousands of donors and the people who give their time ... when they see a headline or a story (that talks about United Way) ... they feel like they're a part of whatever happens through this organization," Strough said.
