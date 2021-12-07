Home Instead's "Be a Santa to a Senior" program has been benefiting older residents for nearly 20 years.
Home Instead has provided a total of $750,000 in donated gifts to seniors since 2003. Gifts include a variety of items from toiletries to bedding, Home Instead Client Care Manager Deanna Utz said.
"Things that you just wouldn't realize that someone (who) may be economically struggling that those are great gifts," she said.
It's an important resource for seniors who might not have family or don't often get out of the house for social interaction, Utz said.
"So many of the seniors, especially pre-COVID, and now with COVID, they're not seeing family members as often," she said. "They're still not feeling comfortable about traveling themselves, so more and more we're finding depression, things like that."
Even getting the opportunity to interact with others for a short time while receiving gifts is important to the seniors. That can be what pushes them to leave home and become more social, Utz said.
The program runs until Dec. 15 at Price Chopper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.