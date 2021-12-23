More than 750 families will be celebrating the holiday with a Christmas feast thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank.
The agency held its third annual Holiday Express giveaway Thursday, providing people with meals for the holidays. The food boxes were split between people in St. Joseph, Chillicothe and Atchison and included a turkey, sides, fresh produce and milk. Turkeys that were given away were provided by Tyson Foods.
The group of volunteers handing out boxes Thursday included 10-year-old Paige Colgan and 11-year-olds Grace Dean and Noah Blake. They helped load cars with the food and replenish anything that ran out.
Volunteering with Second Harvest is something each of them is familiar with and said they love to do around the holidays.
"It's just a lot of fun for me, and it's just really nice," Colgan said. "You can just tell that the people need it because every time they do it, they have a big smile on their face."
The kids were volunteering with church groups and had fun together while helping out.
"I think we all deserve a good holiday," Blake said. "I mean, no one's better than anyone else, so we should all have a good holiday and be able to not starve on Christmas Eve."
Tom Dale was one of the recipients of a food box. He said he is going to share the food with his family and is thankful for the food bank and volunteers.
"They're all nice. I'll tell you what, we really appreciate everything they do," Dale said. "It's wonderful, truly great. My family will eat it too."
Those who would like to volunteer with Second Harvest can call 816-364-3663.
