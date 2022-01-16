House fires can begin with a person feeling cold and deciding to use an ill-advised means to warm their home. One organization in St. Joseph offers a safer option.
Heartwarmers is a nonprofit group dedicated to supplying space heaters free of charge through AFL-CIO Community Services. R.J. Jackson created the organization in 2017.
“Thanks to our very generous donors at the Bring the Heat Car Show, I was able to just buy a giant stockpile of them – about 100 heaters,” Jackson said.
That’s good news because this time last year he had only about 20 space heaters on hand. The car show took place over the summer in the parking lot in front of the old Kmart on the Belt Highway.
“If you’re cold, we’ll happily give you a space heater,” Jackson said. “It's bad ventilation, bad windows, a non-functioning furnace — things like that — and when people get cold, they often get desperate and are going to find a way to get warm no matter what. So they're going to do things like turn on the stove, leave the oven open, they're going to burn things in the fireplace they shouldn't be burning.
"We try to bypass all those dangerous ways of heating your home by giving them an electric space heater that has all the modern safety gears,” he said.
Those features include machines with the ability to turn off automatically if tipped over or if they overheat.
Jackson testified to the warmth the heaters provide, as he has personally used them during a winter when he was waiting for his furnace to get repaired.
“There’s a very small heating element in this and a fan blows it throughout the room,” Jackson said. “It’s also fairly energy-efficient.”
There are tentative plans to hold another car show in October at the Civic Center Park. Last year’s show featured 136 cars with about 500 individuals viewing the show.
Heartwarmers has some Hot Rod Hotties Car Calendars left for sale at $20 each. The profits go toward providing additional space heaters for the community.
Those in need of a space heater should contact the Help Me Hotline at 816-364-1131. To find out how to become a sponsor, go to facebook.com/heartwarmersofsaintjoseph for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.