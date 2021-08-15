The giving spirit was in full bloom in St. Joseph Sunday, as Unique Creations Hair Salon hosted a haircut drive they call “Haircuts For The Heart”, at the Noyes Home for Children.
Around 13 children got a fresh haircut, as stylists volunteered their time to get the kids cleaned up before the school year starts. Adam Meisinger, co-owner of Unique Creations, says not only do the stylists enjoy giving back in ways such as this, they think it’s one of the best parts of the job.
“This is something that the stylists and myself, we really enjoy doing.” Meisinger said. “We think it’s the best part of the job. To be able to come out and meet the kids, have fun with them and just tell jokes and just have a good time.”
Unique Creations is no newbie in the space of giving back, having previously hosted a similar event at the YWCA here in St. Joseph a few months prior.
Adam Meisinger and his wife Tamara Meisinger co-own Unique Creations Hair Salon, and say more events such as these are in the works currently, and they look forward to each and every one.
“We have an event lined up with the Salvation Army coming up at the end of this month” Adam Meisinger said. “We hope to have a big turn out too. it just feels good to give back and provide people with a service that improves their quality of life.”
More information regarding Unique Creations and their give-back programs can be found online, and throughout their social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.