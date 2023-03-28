Habitat for Humanity wins $10,000 grant

“Originally, out of 150 applicants, we were in the top 10,” said Shay Homeyer, executive director at Habitat for Humanity. “We were super excited and we asked all of our Facebook friends, family members and the community to join in and help us win this grant. Only the top four are funded up to $10,000 depending on what you applied for. You also get a day with volunteers from Evergy. So, we're super excited.”
Homeyer said the funds will help with building its new community distribution and education center behind its office at 3131 Frederick Ave.
“We applied for what we're calling our crisis, storage, distribution and education center that's in the back of Habitat being built now,” Homeyer said. “It helps us create a better impact for events like the South Side flooding. So when we get those truckloads of insulation or of flooring cabinets and things like that, we'll have a place to store them that they won't get damaged by the elements.”
While Habitat for Humanity received partial funding for the new distribution center, this additional money will help complete the facility.
“We're going to try and have the outside finished by mid-May," Homeyer said. “We will continue to work on the finishing touches on the inside of that building. We're taking that portion on ourselves also.”
Homeyer said Habitat was honored to be the only recipient selected from Northwest Missouri this year.
“A lot of the Kansas City area people apply as well, so we're just honored to have this,” Homeyer said. “It helps us create a better impact for events that happen here in St. Joseph.”
