Habitat for Humanity wins $10,000 grant

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is one of four recipients to receive $10,000 from Evergy’s Spread Good Energy Grants competition thanks to community voting online. 

“Originally, out of 150 applicants, we were in the top 10,” said Shay Homeyer, executive director at Habitat for Humanity. “We were super excited and we asked all of our Facebook friends, family members and the community to join in and help us win this grant. Only the top four are funded up to $10,000 depending on what you applied for. You also get a day with volunteers from Evergy. So, we're super excited.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

