Habitat for Humanity seeking additional funding for a new distribution center

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is seeking funds to help finish a new community distribution center that is currently in the works.

The facility would be used to store construction and other materials, making them more quickly available when needed. There also will be space for educational and other activities.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

