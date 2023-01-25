St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is seeking funds to help finish a new community distribution center that is currently in the works.
The facility would be used to store construction and other materials, making them more quickly available when needed. There also will be space for educational and other activities.
“We did receive $275,000 through ARPA funding through the county, which we’re extremely grateful for,” said Shay Homeyer, the agency's executive director. “We look forward to finding more funding options to help us complete the project.”
Homeyer explained hookups for water, engineering, concrete and gas all cost more than initially expected.
“The original bidding for this project took place at the very beginning of the COVID pandemic and because of that we are trying to things are coming in a little higher than expected,” said Tim Osborn, Habitat's ReStore and Operations director. “So we're working on that and solutions will be in place.”
The local organization needs about $125,000 to finish the project.
“We’re looking for donors all the time,” Homeyer said. “We had very few people take advantage of the AHAP Missouri tax credits and that period is now over. However, we’re always looking for cash donations (and) if any builders want to come help with the project. We’re open for any kind of donation to help us get this done.”
Habitat for Humanity leaders saw a need for a community distribution center after flooding hit a South Side neighborhood in 2019.
“As we were gathering donations and trying to find a place to keep these things, we noticed that there was a shortage of places where things could be stored,” Osborn said. “There was a shortage of where they could be distributed, a place for not just us, but for all of the different organizations in St. Joseph to have a central point to get these things to the people who need them most.”
Homeyer and Osborne emphasized the new center would be an asset to the entire community.
“It could be a place where even if there were vaccinations, people could come have a clinic because we’d have an easy way to drive through for that,” Homeyer said. “We’d have an easy way to drive through for that or pick up supplies. We want to be able to offer our resources and if we have the means to bring in more product, we can help more people who are in need.”
The distribution center also could allow for more apprentice programs with the Habitat for Humanity construction team.
“This would house the apprentice programs where they could learn how to build homes and building trades,” Homeyer said. “We’re looking forward to being able to establish more educational opportunities like that.”
The center will be located at Habitat for Humanity's main facility at 3131 Frederick Ave.
“If you've been to the store before, you know the parking lot of the store that’s in the back area of our building and that's where the distribution center will be,” Osborn said. “It'll be a 60-by-100-foot warehouse with a 40-by-40 education center.”
Construction is already underway with a completion date planned for this summer.
“We have the concrete, the foots and the flooring in,” Homeyer said. “We’re working on solutions for the water and gas hookups and we’ve ordered the supplies for the building at this time.”
Habitat for Humanity is also seeing fewer donations so far this year.
“We are a down on our donations and our box truck has also broke down, so that doesn’t help things,” Homeyer said. “Our larger donations like couches, kitchen tables and chairs and construction supplies have been down so far in 2023.”
Osborn said he wants to remind the community that the ReStore accepts a whole list of items for donations.
“The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday,” Osborn said. “Donations are always welcome to be dropped off. Our box truck is down at the moment, but we still do go to pick things up so give us a call.”
