St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is gearing up to open housing applications for its new seven-home property, "Mahaffy Valley."
“These homeowners will go through a process where they have to qualify. Then, a committee of peers will evaluate the situation and then decide who they select to be homeowners,” said Shay Homeyer, executive director of St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity.
Mahaffy Valley is located at 1500 E. Highland Ave. The property eventually will hold homes for seven different families. Within the next month, people will be able to apply.
“We wanted to have a place where we could be more efficient in our building and where we could have more homes built at the same time without having to run around town to multiple build sites,” Homeyer said. “We also want to try and have more of a community-type atmosphere for our Habitat homeowners. They can share resources like carpooling, child care, maybe even meal preps. It’s things like that, where they have their colleagues in similar circumstances, where they can share resources.”
Homeyer said the new housing site is named after Don and Sara Mahaffy, the founders of St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity.
“We wanted to give them the honor of having this complex,” Homeyer said. “It’s basically seven homes built in their honor.”
Sara Mahaffy said both she and her husband were humbled to learn of the dedication.
“We’re honored to have it named after us because there were so many people that were involved in the Habitat for Humanity chapter in St. Joseph and so many people worked really hard,” Mahaffy said. “So, it felt a little bit awkward to us to be singled out for that, but we're honored and we appreciate it.”
Mahaffy emphasized just how important Habitat for Humanity is to her and her family.
“Don especially spent countless hours getting all that going and working with Habitat as long as he was physically able to,” Mahaffy said. “So, it's very dear to our hearts and we're really thrilled that they have this land that they can use it for their homes.”
Homeyer said the hope is to finish four or five of the seven houses by December.
“We're not building all seven at once due to funding availability,” Homeyer said. “There's only so many dollars that are available and it's split up three ways in town for the HUD (House and Urban Development) funding. So we only get a small piece of the pie and then that gives us our budget for what we can build.”
Habitat for Humanity is expecting to see a large number of applicants.
“We have hundreds of applicants each time and I have a feeling with the way the economy is now and the crunch on people for the cost of living, I feel like it's going to be a gigantic year of applications,” Homeyer said.
Homeyer hopes to remind applicants that these houses require developmental efforts from tenants.
“Homeowners that are selected will be required to do 400 hours of what we call sweat equity, which means that they're putting in the time and the effort to build their homes and the colleagues' homes who were also selected in this process,” Homeyer said. “So, it's the hand-up, not the handouts that Habitat for Humanity always offers and we try to teach the skills of homeownership, financial responsibility to all of our homeowners.”
While the housing applications for Mahaffy Valley will open within the next month, people interested in being on the list to apply can contact Habitat for Humanity at 816-279-2552 extension 4.
