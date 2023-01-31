Habitat for Humanity preparing to open housing applications for new property

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is gearing up to open housing applications for its new seven-home property, "Mahaffy Valley."

“These homeowners will go through a process where they have to qualify. Then, a committee of peers will evaluate the situation and then decide who they select to be homeowners,” said Shay Homeyer, executive director of St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity.

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

