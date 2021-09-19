Home ownership is an important step to take in life, and unfortunately, the path is not available to everyone.
St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity makes it available to additional individuals, although for the past year and a half, it hasn’t been able to do in-person blessings.
However, that changed at the end of August as Habitat returned to normal business by dedicating home No. 79 to Lori Tovey and her two sons near Carden Park Elementary School.
“It definitely makes somebody grow up, makes them learn responsibilities – like areas that they don’t normally focus on in their lives,” Tovey said. “It takes a while to do it, and it’s a lot of hard work, but in the end, it’s actually worth it.”
The deal is pretty sweet, as participants receive a 20-year mortgage with a very low interest rate. In fact, sometimes the new homeowners monthly payments can actually be lower than their apartment rental payments.
Tovey began her relationship with Habitat back in 2017, which is actually a longer timeline to homeownership, but there’s a reason behind it.
Her brother passed away during her initial application process, and she urged Habitat to put his daughter above hers. Tovey reapplied the following year, which is also when she began working at Menard’s.
Tovey had to complete 400 hours of sweat equity before she could qualify for a home, and Habitat Executive Director Shay Homeyer said the requirement helps individuals get a feeling for what it takes to bring a home together.
“They go with the construction crews – they throw the hammer at nails, and they’re on the cleanup crews,” Homeyer said. “When they have that ownership, it helps them learn to take care of things a little bit better.”
For instance, Tovey said she painted over spackles, worked on a floating floor, placed trim and baseboards, and other various carpentry skills.
Tovey also contributed to the renovation of Firehouse No. 7, which is projected to be complete this fall.
“It’s a showpiece, it’s not a Habitat home,” Homeyer said. “We’re just doing the renovations, and then we’ll be selling it for a profit. It’s a different sort of deal than our normal Habitat homes but a way for us to raise some money.”
Habitat has two other homes that are close to being completed, which means home blessings 80 and 81 are right around the corner.
During the past year, the nonprofit had to shut down operations because of the pandemic.
Habitat has three staff members that help with home builds – the rest of the contributors are volunteers, which is one of the reasons why 87 cents out of every dollar donated to the organization goes toward Habitat activities in Northwest Missouri.
The organization will hold an “Unlock the Dream” fundraiser event Oct. 7 at Timber Creek Event Center, which will have a theme of traveling around the world.
“We’re going to make it an adventure for them – complete with their own passport when they show up,” Homeyer said. “We will have drinks and desserts from around the world, and I’m also going to showcase the Habitat for that country … I just want to show that around the world, we’re doing big things.”
