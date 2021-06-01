The H.O.P.E. Outreach program will again offer its summer book distribution this year and the first day of Saturday church school is June 5.

Earnestine Blakely, the pastor of Hope Fellowship Church, said the program’s objective is to incorporate Christian education.

“We’ll have singing and then we’ll teach a Bible story. We’ll do a craft, and after that, we’ll give out refreshments and storybooks,” Blakely said. “Of course, that’s my signature. We have to give out storybooks.”

Blakely said she encourages children to bring their parents and uses this opportunity to get families and the community together.

“We started H.O.P.E. Outreach 27 years ago, then I started the church 12 years ago,” Blakely said. “So as we celebrate our 12-year anniversary, we thought this would be a good way of merging the church with the outreach.”

Members of the church volunteer to help in the program and also will provide transportation.

The Saturday church school will meet at the Pleasant Heights Apartments in the Head Start Building, located at 3005 S. 36th St. Place, #4. Blakely said they will either meet indoors or outside, depending on the weather. The first class will run from 11 a.m. to noon starting on Saturday.

Blakely said she started the outreach program at the Pleasant Heights Apartments. One of the residents began attending her church and now three generations of the family attend.

The H.O.P.E. summer reading and book distribution program will run from Friday, July 2 to Thursday, July 22.

More than 1,055 books were given last year despite COVID shutdowns. Blakely said they have collected around 1,000 books so far for this summer. Children can get a packet that includes three to five books.

Those interested in learning more about either of the programs can call Blakely at 816-279-8829.

The book

distribution locations and times are:

Friday, July 2, Pleasant Heights Apartments, 2902 S. 36th St. Place, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Head Start Building 3005, #4)

Thursday, July 8, Bartlett Center, 409 S. 18th St., 1:15 to 2 p.m.

Thursday, July 15, Oakridge Apartments, 1205 Angelique St., noon to 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, Brittany Village Apartments, 1601 N. 36th St., noon to 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 22, Cottonwood Creek Apartments, 3601 Gene Field Road, 12:55 to 1:35 p.m.