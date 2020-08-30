Second Harvest Community Food Bank typically relies on volunteers to help in its efforts to feed the hungry in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
Obviously this requires a large volunteer force, which could increase the chance that someone with COVID-19 may enter the facility. However, starting in March the National Guard was deployed across the country to help combat the pandemic, including pitching in it at food banks.
There was a time limit to the assistance, but the 139th Airlift Wing based in St. Joseph continues to help fight hunger at the food bank. Wing Commander Colonel Ed Black met with some of the guardsmen at the food bank last week to also talk about the mission.
“Our task force at the 139 is called the Pony Express to do COVID operations throughout the state,” Black said. “One of them being out here at Second Harvest, we said, ‘What do you want to call yourselves?’ And they came up with Harvest Express.”
The efficiency of the Harvest Express has allowed the food bank to reach more mouths and the extension of the mission may have been made possible after food bank CEO Chad Higdon requested it.
“That’s one of the things I stressed is how efficient and how safe,” Higdon said. “Individuals that are coming to us feel a lot safer, and our staff feels a lot safer having the National Guard.”
Initially there were around 40 boots on the ground, but for this second round there are about 15 guard members involved. However, the importance of their work has not dwindled.
They help in all facets of the food bank's operation, such as Backpack Buddies, a program that feeds elementary school children, and Campus Cupboards, which are school food pantries for older children.
“These missions of feeding kids and feeding families in need, they're wonderful missions and our airmen love it,” Black said. “We have troops that are deployed at war right now, so I just ask the community to keep our airmen in their prayers and hope everyone comes home safe.”