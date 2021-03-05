A grant is helping keep kids engaged in academic programming at a local community center.
InterServ received the 21st Century Community Learning Center grant before the COVID-19 pandemic took effect. The agency's programming includes learning-from-home and after-school offerings
"I think that this is much-needed funds, especially for our K through 12 schools that have really been struggling with all the different things that we've asked them to do," Brenda Shields, a St. Joseph state representative, said.
Shields said her background with the United Way has fueled her passion to keep finding ways to fund programs such as this one.
Natalie Hampton, a policy coordinator with the Missouri After School Network, said the grant is helping address the need for programs outside of school.
"[The] demand for after-school programs is actually up. So since 2014 there's research that's done every few years by the Afterschool Alliance and they found that the demand has increased," Hampton said. "We used to say that for every child in an after-school program, there were two waiting to get in. That has gone up to for every child in an after-school program, there are three waiting to get in."
At InterServ, about 25 students attend the virtual academy and other learning programs, Lea Parker, director of youth and children's services for InterServ, said.
Parker points out that the program has helped students find alternative learning skills.
"I think that what gets lost sometimes is that all kids learn differently," Parker said. "We've got kids in this program who, you know, may have struggled in being in seats and are really doing well with having the little bit more tight ratio of adult to child and having that opportunity to kind of work through the assignment at their own pace."
Shields encourages the community to learn about the resources that are available and to get involved.
"It's important that they know that there are people that are caring for kids. If they want to volunteer, if they want to support this program, please get ahold of the United Way and InterServ so that we can make sure to continue to offer these programs to all children in our city," Shields said.