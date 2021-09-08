Buchanan County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program.
Buchanan County will receive $25,152 for Phase 38 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs. The local board is charged with distributing funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice nondiscrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) if they are a private, voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Kylee Strough at 816-364-2381 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.
