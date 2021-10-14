The Social Welfare Board is planning a fundraiser after two years of canceled events due to COVID-19.
The board is funded by three things: the city, the county and fundraising efforts. The clinic within the Social Welfare Board provides health care for impoverished people in Buchanan County.
The board's new fundraiser is the Giving Hope Family Run/Walk and Fall Festival on Nov. 13 at Bartlett Park. There will be a timed one-mile run at 9:30 a.m. and a kids' 800-meter run/walk at 10 a.m. Registration for the events costs $28 and $18, respectively.
Miranda Akers, a nurse at the Social Welfare Board, said the event is something she thought would be a safe fundraising effort. She said it is essential the welfare board stays open and continues to provide services to those who are less fortunate.
"Every year, about 40% of our patients are new to our clinic, and about 72% of our patients report that if the Social Welfare Board was not open, they would either go to the ER or they would not go see a physician or get dental care," Akers said.
Akers said she is excited to have a community gathering that raises money for a good cause and provides a sense of happiness.
Immediately following the kids' run will be a fall festival with games, crafts, food and drinks. About 20 vendors are donating to raffles and events at the festival.
The deadline to sign up for the run/walk and receive a T-shirt is Oct. 25, though people can register to participate up until the day of the event.
Those interested can sign up for the event at runsignup.com/Race/MO/SaintJoseph/GivingHopeFamily RunWalkFallFestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.