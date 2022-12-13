Buchanan County is partnering with Trualta Care Network to offer free online educational tools for family caregivers.
Trualta helps caregivers learn about health issues and techniques and manage assistance for loved ones who need help in their homes.
Darci Henry, a care coach for Trualta, said the company is happy to be able to work with Buchanan County residents who are assisting someone else with health or other home-care needs.
"You could be caring for someone in their home or in your home full time, and you can also be a caregiver from a distance — a daughter that's helping their aging mother take her to appointments, help with medications, someone helping out a neighbor. So it doesn't have to be that you're caregiving 24 hours a day," she said. "It can be anybody that's helping somebody out. Eighty percent of caregiving that is done in the home is done by family members and there's no formal training. So what we're trying to do is push out a platform so people can have skill-based training available to them because they're providing a service to a loved one. And if they can have professional grade training, they can feel confident and competent and the care that they are giving."
The online program includes a learning management system that is accessible via desktop, tablet or smartphone and is personalized for each family's care situation.
Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County presiding commissioner, said that after a long search, the county felt Trualta was best suited to offer the service to area residents.
"We're really excited because we know that when loved ones come home from the hospital or from some type of care, to be able to have these folks to help take care of them, to have some additional training and a way to really kind of learn how to handle those situations seems like a great a great opportunity for the folks in Buchanan County."
The Buchanan County Commission said in a press release that the resource is offered to residents free of charge and the partnership uses ARPA funds to help bridge a gap that exists for families needing help caring for their loved ones at home.
