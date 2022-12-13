Buchanan County partnering with Trualta

Buchanan County announced  a new partnership with Trualta Care Network to offer free online educational tools for family caregivers.

 News-Press NOW

Buchanan County is partnering with Trualta Care Network to offer free online educational tools for family caregivers.

Trualta helps caregivers learn about health issues and techniques and manage assistance for loved ones who need help in their homes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.