Foster options for older kids hard to find

Finding homes for children in the foster care system is hard around Northwest Missouri, especially as kids become older.
Fewer homes are willing to take in pre-teens and teens. Linda Meyer, the chief juvenile officer with the 5th Circuit in Buchanan County, said this is creating a problem, as children are being left in a system with no way out.
“Unfortunately, we have here just from the Buchanan and Andrew county area, we have a child that’s been in residential care for four years. And so then the concern becomes they are completely institutionalized,” she said. “And so we definitely have not acted in their best interest, because they cannot operate outside of that facility.
“But when you don’t have any homes who are willing to accept these children and provide that environment and guidance to them, it becomes a very circular problem for the child welfare system,” Meyer said.
That child is just one of many in this cycle, she said.
“We currently have approximately 80 kids in foster care. Of those, there’s 24 that are aged 13 and above. And of those 24, there’s 21 of them that are placed out of the county. Ten of those 21 are in residential-type facilities,” Meyer said. “Once they complete their residential care and they’re successful with their treatment plan, then they need to be transitioned out of residential care into a traditional ... homesteading. And unfortunately, what happens is we do not have very many homes in Buchanan and Andrew counties who are willing to accept teenagers into their home.”
Cornerstones of Care, a foster and adoption center in St. Joseph, had 105 children in need of foster homes with only 47 licensed options in Buchanan County. The program has worked to create apartment-style housing for some children, but they continue to need options for kids who remain in the system. Officials with the organization continue working to match children up with safe foster parents, but there also are options for people wanting to help but who can’t take in a child. This includes supplying basic necessities, getting involved with advocacy efforts and donating to their programs.
The Missouri Department of Social Services works to protect children in the welfare system and provide services to stay in a home or find another option. The department has a youth initiative through its foster care program that provides additional education payments to support a family taking in an older foster child. This is just one of the many benefits created to support additional assistance for this group being left in the circular system.
In the state of Missouri, youth aged 16 were responsible for the largest portion of a single age referred to Missouri Juvenile and Family Division. Around 23% of the children remain under the age of 10. According to a 2018 projection, the number of youth is expected to grow exponentially until 2030, which could continue to cause problems for children stuck in the child welfare system.
“It’s definitely an issue that I think the community needs to be involved in because we do owe it to our kids to try and keep them in the community and provide safe and secure homes for them. There’s the perception that all teenagers have serious behavioral issues, especially if they’ve entered the foster home, the foster care system,” Meyer said “But the teenagers that we’ve removed and placed in foster care, that’s not necessarily because of a choice that they’ve made. They’ve been subjected to abuse and or neglect. There are certainly some that have behavioral issues and they need a supportive environment and they need structure and they can flourish.”
