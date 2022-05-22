The Willoughby family in St. Joseph is currently fostering 19-year-old Benny. He has been with the family for about a year and a half, and foster mom Erin Willoughby said there’s a huge need for more foster families in the community.
“The numbers are phenomenal, how many kids are in foster care and need placement, compared to how many foster families there are actually who are certified,” Willoughby said. “So, it is worth the process to get certified and make yourself available.”
May is National Foster Care Month, and the Missouri Department of Social Services reports more than 14,000 children are currently in the Missouri foster care system. The Noyes Home for Children works with the state to serve as short-term placement for foster kids, and executive director Chelsea Howlett agrees that there is a significant need for families in St. Joseph.
“There have been times where the children’s division and juvenile office have come to the Noyes Home and said, ‘A child has been here for an extended period of time, is there anybody on staff who might consider kinship placement?’” Howlett said. “ … That is not the role of Noyes Home, that’s just how desperate they are.”
Howlett said reasons kids go into foster care differ from family to family, but abuse and neglect usually play a large role, as families may not have the resources to take care of their child or allegations are made that need to be investigated.
The state’s goal is first and foremost to reunite families after short-term foster placement. Some children end up needing long-term placement, and Howlett said that’s usually the older children who have been in the system for a while.
“They want what anybody wants,” Howlett said. “They want safety and security, stability, they want people who care about them.”
Benny has been in the foster care system since he was 13 years old and has been in seven different foster homes in six years. He said through this, he’s learned to adapt to many different environments.
“It’s very scary … you just don’t know what you’re going to go into in the system,” Benny said.
The Willoughbys first learned about foster care through Wellspring Community Church. They were playing a supportive role to other foster families in the church and did respite care with Benny while he was with his previous family. When that family needed to move, Benny wanted to stay to finish high school in St. Joseph. That’s when the Willoughbys stepped in to become his new foster family.
Willoughby said bringing someone new into the household definitely changes the dynamic, and it took some time to get comfortable. But overall, Benny was a good fit. The Willoughbys have four biological children, all boys between the ages of 15 and 23, so she said it was like Benny was coming into having some brothers.
“It’s worth all of the hard things,” Willoughby said. “It’s worth the hard days, the hard weeks, the hard conversations, all the ups and downs, stressful things we’ve been through, things we’ve had to work through, it’s worth it all.”
Benny graduated from high school on Sunday, and the Willoughbys have been preparing him to go to college. He’ll go into an independent living arrangement but the Willoughbys still plan to support him and be his family.
“It’s awesome,” Benny said. “Having people who care about you is more of a blast than having nothing. It’s worth rolling the dice for.”
Willoughby said her church community always talks about how many open chairs they have at their table, and she encourages other families to do the same.
“It may not feel like it, but we learned that our capacity was more than we thought it was,” Willoughby said. “We grew with it, and it’s just been a huge blessing. And it’s needed. So, we definitely want families to consider going down that road.”
Howlett said she appreciates families in the community who are fostering, and that it’s a great way to give children the environment they need to be able to thrive.
“They say children who need love most will often ask for love in the most unloving ways, so you have to love them through that,” Howlett said. “You have to help them have their basic needs met so that they can move past the trauma and just the survival mode to truly be able to thrive and reach their potential.”
Benny said being with the Willoughbys has allowed him to open up and be himself, and he wishes more families would help kids, too.
“It’s a miracle when a child actually gets loved (rather) than being hated and thrown to the streets,” Benny said. “It’s really smart to take in a kid.”
