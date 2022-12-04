marsha rosenthall.jpg

The Open Door Food Kitchen is preparing for winter months, which will bring in more patrons looking to escape the cold and get a warm meal.

The food kitchen, which receives no state or federal dollars, operates 365 days a year, serving community members in need one meal a day. Marsha Rosenthal, board of directors president, said with inflation at a high right now on top of the colder weather making its way into the area, the food kitchen needs more hands to help serve all the extra seats being filled.

