The Open Door Food Kitchen is preparing for winter months, which will bring in more patrons looking to escape the cold and get a warm meal.
The food kitchen, which receives no state or federal dollars, operates 365 days a year, serving community members in need one meal a day. Marsha Rosenthal, board of directors president, said with inflation at a high right now on top of the colder weather making its way into the area, the food kitchen needs more hands to help serve all the extra seats being filled.
“We do get commodities from Second Harvest but we are having a hard time getting food as well,” Rosenthal said. “It’s funny, it’s like any restaurant. Sometimes when it is the worst outside, that’s when we’re the busiest.”
Every day, Open Door serves a meal between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Rosenthal said her passion for volunteering there is fueled by her belief that everyone deserves a warm meal. In the winter months, she said, the kitchen does see more patrons searching for food.
“People walk here from their homes or wherever they are staying, and they will still walk because they know they cannot get a hot meal,” Rosenthal said. “Our numbers increase or they stay. We usually serve between 175 to 225 per day.”
Rosenthal said the price for one large hot meal used to be $1 to $1.50, but with supply shortages and the higher cost of everything, that is no longer the case. Due to those factors, Open Door has lost individual donors, as well as groups such as churches.
Businesses are encouraged to volunteer as well as other churches, Rosenthal said, as sometimes serving in a group can be more appealing to members of the community. Open Door has been open since 1984 and has churches that have been volunteering since then still helping them sustain their mission.
“Usually, individuals will want to help serve or help clean tables once our patrons get out from eating or whatever is needed to be done, Rosenthal said. “But we always have people who are trying to help us, especially during the holiday season because they know we need help in that time.”
Open Door accepts monetary donations, volunteer time to help serve or support the kitchen in person or nonperishable food. There is always a need for volunteers to keep the kitchen operating as smoothly as it can.
On Dec. 17, Open Door will host a giveaway gift day for patrons to meet with Santa Claus and receive garments donated by members of the community, such as gloves, scarves, mittens and sweatshirts. There also will be a special meal.
