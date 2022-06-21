Food for Kids is officially open for the summer and ready to provide not only meals but fun summer activities.
Food for Kids is a nonprofit organization that feeds children throughout the community or anyone else who's hungry or thirsty. It is located at 19th and Messanie streets and is open from roughly 11 a.m. to whenever they run out of food Tuesday through Friday. Kids who visit can read, play games, sing and more.
Founder Sheila Gilbert said she enjoys helping people in the community by allowing kids to connect.
“We love for them to come down and play and interact with each other. There's no electronics permissive on all of these premises because we want a child to connect with each other,” Gilbert said. “Children are not talking to others anymore. Everything is about their games or their phones. And we try to break that habit that they have. It's very important that we keep our children physically and spiritually fed.”
Gilbert said the group is feeding several kids every day, and while the program doesn’t survive on donations, they would be greatly appreciated given how inflation has raised the price of most items.
“Right now, we're in a great need for small bottles of water and any type of juice because the juice replenishes the sugar that they lose while they're out here playing and the water keeps them from really being dehydrated.”
Gilbert said those who want to help can send items to P.O. Box 151. St Joseph, Missouri, or call 713-514-2843. Anything sent through the P.O. Box should be addressed to Food for Kids.
Gilbert said she wants everyone to know that even if you aren’t in need of food, the organization is great for people who are looking for something to do this summer.
"Bring your child down here. Bring your grandchild. Tell your neighbors. Food for Kids is on 19th and Messanie," Gilbert said. "We need you to come out because there is fun out here. You just don't come get a lunch. We have a great time out here and we have different opportunities and things for these children to do this summer."
