Food for Kids (copy) (copy)

For the first time in about 15 years, children in the Midtown area will have to find a new place for lunch assistance during the summer.

Sheila Gilbert has been running Food for Kids since 2006, but now she has moved back to Texas for family matters. She was not planning for the sudden shift, but it became a necessity after her mother suffered a stroke in November.

