Second Harvest Community Food Bank collected donations at various grocery stores across St. Joseph and Savannah on Friday as day one of the annual Fill the Van food drive.

The food drive began Friday and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Donations from the food drive will go toward the Campus Cupboard program, which allows area students in middle and high school or college to take home food if they need it. It is similar to the Backpack Buddies program for elementary schoolers.

