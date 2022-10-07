Second Harvest Community Food Bank collected donations at various grocery stores across St. Joseph and Savannah on Friday as day one of the annual Fill the Van food drive.
The food drive began Friday and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Donations from the food drive will go toward the Campus Cupboard program, which allows area students in middle and high school or college to take home food if they need it. It is similar to the Backpack Buddies program for elementary schoolers.
“I chose to donate because it's so important for people to have good nutrition,” said community member Avis Emerson with tears in her eyes.
Emerson knows from first-hand experience what it is like to be food insecure. Her father died when she was younger and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. Emerson said the food stamps did not go far.
“My mother used to give us — my sister and I $5 and a list this long to go to the store to get food, and it was pretty hard because even back in the 50s, $5 wasn’t that much,” Emerson said.
Now, Emerson is a retired nurse and understands the medical importance of proper nutrition.
“Kids that go to school hungry ... it’s just so unfair because if they don’t eat, they don’t produce,” Emerson said. “They can’t learn. They can’t do what they need to do.”
Robert Sigrist volunteered on Friday afternoon to collect the Fill the Van donations at Price Chopper. He is an administrator with the St. Joseph School District and used to be a teacher. Sigrist said he also saw how hunger affected students in his classrooms.
“We know that if students are hungry, obviously that takes their ability to learn and play,” Sigrist said. “We know the basic needs have to be met before they're ready to learn.”
About 70% of students in the St. Joseph School District qualify for free or reduced lunches, according to Sigrist. He said those students are the ones who will benefit from the Campus Cupboard program the most.
“Anytime we can help each other out in our community, that just makes our community stronger,” Sigrist said.
Emerson said she is very thankful she was able to help give back.
“I just think people need to be kind to each other and share when we can and this is a great opportunity to do that,” Emerson said.
You can donate at the Fill the Van food drive at the following locations: Sam’s Club, Green Hills on the North Belt, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper and Brother’s Market in Savannah.
