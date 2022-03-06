Access to nutritious, affordable food is a necessity for any lifestyle, but that can be challenging to come by depending on where in St. Joseph residents live.
InterServ Community Center served about 1,400 residents from almost 400 households in February and last year helped more than 7,000 households, InterServ Human Resources Director Danielle Brown said.
“It’s difficult to focus,” she said. “It’s difficult to maintain a daily lifestyle if you’re hungry.”
The Open Door Food Kitchen serves meals to about 250 people daily, while Second Harvest Community Food Bank served 9 million pounds of food in 2021 across 19 counties in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
One of the qualifiers for a food desert is access to affordable, nutritious food from a supermarket or large grocery, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Urban or suburban areas more than a mile from a supermarket or large grocery and rural areas more than 10 miles from a supermarket or large grocery are considered low-access, putting them at increased risk of being food deserts.
But just as important as access to food is the cost and what residents sacrifice in the process, Brown said.
“When you have to decide between something for dinner or paying your electricity bill and having heat for the winter, it’s a tough decision to make. And so the food that we provide here, and different pantries around the community, we’re able to help alleviate some of the pain of that decision,” she said.
Finding food deserts in St. Joseph is one of the determining factors when identifying locations for distribution, Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone said. Second Harvest doesn’t have a permanent pick-up location where people can go. It instead uses USDA food desert guidelines to take a mobile unit to the places most in need, Fagerstone said.
“We really do look at the food deserts within the city limits,” she said. “That is one of the factors in helping us to determine where we’re going to set up for a fresh mobile pantry. The other factor is where the volunteers are available, as well.”
One misconception many people have is that they don’t qualify to receive food assistance, Brown said.
“People actually think that if they can access any type of food, they don’t need to come in for our services,” she said. “We have a lot of people say, ‘Oh, we’ll let that be for somebody else, somebody who really needs it.’ But our services are for anybody who is at 185% of poverty or if you qualify for food stamps, if your household qualifies for public housing or if you qualify for Medicaid.”
Securing food can be its own challenge for the agencies helping those in need. Second Harvest spent about $4 million on food last year but finding the necessary funds can be a struggle, Fagerstone said.
“We’re struggling. We’re going to have to reevaluate, again, how many of those you can continue to operate at the rate we’re going,” she said. “As food costs continue to go up, we have to really tighten our belts and we have to ask for more, unfortunately from not just our donors but from the companies that support us with product.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.