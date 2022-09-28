Second Harvest Community Food Bank has been heading efforts to get community involved in Hunger Action month.
According to Feeding America, Hunger Action Month, which is in September, is a campaign to get communities across America to help fight hunger.
“Second Harvest dedicates the month of September, just like the rest of the nation, to Hunger Action month and some of the things that we have done is our corporate 'Food Fight,'” Michelle Fagerstone, the chief developmental officer at Second Harvest, said. “That's where we invite different-sized businesses to compete against each other in a food drive. We basically give them the whole month to collect food and funds and then they bring them in.”
Fagerstone said at the end of the month Second Harvest staff break donations down in different categories and announce the four winners next month with a special breakfast.
“We call it our volunteer breakfast and we invite many of our volunteers in and then we invite all the participants of the food fight,” Fagerston said. “We make it a big announcement. Nobody knows until that breakfast who actually wins.”
Second Harvest has collected almost 45,000 pounds of food during the drive, Fagerstone said.
Second Harvest also supports Bluegrass Battles Hunger, a September music festival, and the concert proceeds go to the food bank.
“Bluegrass Battles Hunger is always during Hunger Action month and then we do a lot of other advocacy efforts during the month,” Fagerstone said.
Fagerstone emphasized the importance of bringing awareness to Hunger Action Month.
“In the United States alone, there's 41 million people who are food insecure,” Fagerston said. “In Missouri, about 11.4% of our citizens are food insecure. In our service territory, which is 19 counties, we have a food insecurity rate of 11.6% or a little over 40,000 people in our service territory suffer from food insecurity.”
“Having a whole month dedicated to the awareness of it really has helped a lot of people understand that even on your own street you might have a neighbor that suffering from food insecurity, children suffer from food insecurity and seniors do as well.
With higher inflation rates, more people could be at risk of suffering from food insecurity Fagerston said.
“We've got double-digit inflation, Fagerstone said. “We've got higher-than-normal gas prices and we're seeing more people at our fresh mobile pantries very similar to what we were seeing during the ending part of the pandemic. We're really worried about going into the winter months and how it's going to affect those people that haven't had to worry about the high heating bills or worry about the cost of food right now because they have fresh gardens.”
Fagerstone said staff members are prepared to see more people utilizing Second Harvest and its partner agencies due to the economic circumstances.
For ways to get involved with Second Harvest or for more information on its resources, visit www.shcfb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.