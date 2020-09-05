South Side residents of St. Joseph are still needing supplies after the flooding that took place earlier this summer.
Building materials are still at the top of most people’s lists as they try to rebuild their homes. The group Each One, Reach One started an adopt-a-family type program through the St. Joseph Bargain Barn, which has seen an influx of families in need.
“We’re at 30 days and there’s been 81 families that have come through here to get adopted,” Aaron Armstrong, an organizer of the program, said.
Armstrong mentioned that someone else has started an account at Porter’s Building Center in Wathena, Kansas, where people can donate money for materials.
“Individuals in town are donating to that account and what we’ve been doing is, as funds are ready and available, we’ve been ordering materials and we’re doing it in stages,” Armstrong said. “We started out doing the insulation and Sheetrock and then we ordered some two by fours.”
The next stage, which starts on Tuesday, will include ordering materials for sub-flooring.
Armstrong said he was informed there is over $12,000 in funding under the account at Porter’s, and two families have been adopted.
“It’s just been great, community support has been great for it and we’re just keeping it going,” Armstrong said.
After doing this for a month now, there is a system in place to get the materials to those who need it.
“I contact Porter’s when we’re ready to order materials and they put it together and ship it to Bargain Barn and the night before I’m calling all the families to make sure they can pick up that day when it’s delivered and it works out really well,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also mentioned there is a growing need for furnaces due to colder weather arriving soon.
“The goal is to get all these families in their homes before winter and it’s not just us helping, it’s a community effort,” Armstrong said. “You have other agencies and organizations that’s helping, and I think it’s great all the way around with everybody coming together.”
In addition to getting word out about the account at Porter’s, Armstrong said many families are still unaware of the program and five families signed up in the last two weeks.
The plan is to keep the program going until every family is helped, “(...) These families are just devastated. The stories that come down here just tears your heart apart and we all go to our homes every night and they’re in what’s left of their homes.”
If you are interested in helping you can donate to the account setup at Porter’s Building Center by calling them at 913-365-1500 and ask for Billie and indicate that it is for the South Side flood victims.
There are still lists of materials needed at Bargain Barn located at 8409 S.W. U.S. Highway 59, St. Joseph where people can donate all or some materials.