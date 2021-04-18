Flamingos are flocking to yards around St. Joseph once again and have appeared earlier than usual this year.
Staff at the Noyes Home for Children started a fundraiser involving the plastic lawn decorations last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID in all of its glory created some challenges for us and our kids weren’t able to go and do the things that they would normally do. There was no field trip Fridays, there were no outings throughout the week,” said Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home for Children. “So this was a way for the kids ... to connect to their community and to see the support of the community and still be able to raise some funds that they could then direct how they were spent.”
The flamingo flock fundraiser brought in $5,000 last year, which the children decided to put towards outdoor play equipment.
This year the fundraiser started in April instead of June and has an additional twist.
“We’ve added another feature to the event that if you don’t want your house to be flocked, you can pay $100 for anti-flamingo insurance,” Howlett said. “Whether you want to do that now or wait until your house is flocked and then put that in the interaction so that there isn’t any repeat visitors of our bright pink friends.”
Staff currently are accepting names of those who wish to participate, Howlett said. The kids are hoping to reach 150 to 200 homes.
Those who are interested in the fundraiser should contact Hannah Grable by email at hannah.grable@noyeshome.org or by calling 816-232-5650 with the name and the address of the home to “flock.” It is $25 to flock someone and $25 to remove the flamingos to someone else, Howlett said.
