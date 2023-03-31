After a couple of years in the making, Family Guidance Center's behavioral urgent care center is ready for patients.
The Dan Hegeman Behavioral Urgent Health Care Center will open for use Monday.
A key aspect of the center is that it's a place where children can receive mental health assistance, not just adults, Licensed Practical Nurse Becky Minnick said.
"I am really excited because our urgent care clinic covers nine counties, and it takes care of children ages 5 and up," she said. "Mental health is something that is just prevalent and it's a very much needed facility in this area."
The staff includes support specialists, nurses and a pair of physicians who are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, as well as a crisis team that is available 24/7 by calling the 988 national mental health helpline. FGC also hopes to add weekend hours for the urgent care center in the future.
Another helpful aspect is having additional entrances for police and EMS. The added option could make people more comfortable during the process when they're coming in to get help, FGC Community Support Specialist Chelsea Spellman said.
"People are sometimes ashamed or scared to come get help," she said. "So if we can, kind of, limit — just be available and give them some confidentiality, and some privacy and get them taken care of — that's ultimately what we want."
Former state Rep. Dan Hegeman was on-hand for the event, as well as state Reps. Dean VanSchoiack, R-Savannah, and Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph.
Hegeman noted his increasing emphasis on mental health but also charged VanSchoiack and Shields with continuing to promote those needs at the state level.
"Listen to the folks here and address those needs, and bring them forth," Hegeman said. "(My) parents always taught us to give with the servant's heart, and that's always been what I've tried to do in honor of Don and Joan Hegeman. And I'm proud to be here today with my friends Brenda Shields, Dean VanSchoiack, who will carry on the task of taking care of those who are least able to take care of themselves here in Northwest Missouri."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.