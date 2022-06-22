Buchanan County has been awarded federal funds from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
The county will receive $22,860 for Phase 39 and $70,656 for Phase ARPAR to supplement emergency food and shelter programs locally.
The selection was made by a national board that consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. A local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government.
2) Be eligible to receive federal funds.
3) Have an accounting system.
4) Practice nondiscrimination.
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
6) If they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Buchanan County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Catholic Charities, InterServ, Open Door Food Kitchen, YWCA and The Salvation Army.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funds should contact Kylee Strough at 816-364-2381 for an application. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 5.
