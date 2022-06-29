A St. Joseph dad and his three kids welcomed the community to their new Habitat for Humanity home on Wednesday, celebrating the organization’s 81st house blessing.
Daulton James is the father of a son and two daughters. He works as a service technician at the Water Doctor, but he values the construction skills and budgeting advice Habitat has taught him.
Prior to owning his own home, James and his three kids were living with his mother.
“It’s pretty big for us to be able to have a place to call home,” James said. “I feel great. I actually can’t believe it, you know, we are beyond ready to start the dreams of having a house.”
His 8-year-old daughter, Emma, said her favorite parts of the home are the bedrooms and the living room.
To qualify for a Habitat home, James had to complete 400 sweat-equity hours by working on different Habitat projects, including putting in the new floors at his new house on Patee Street.
Habitat homes are more affordable than most homes in the community, according to Executive Director Shay Homeyer.
“Typically, the cost of a house payment is half of what a normal house payment would be for a home of this size,” Homeyer said. “And there’s a chain reaction when Habitat builds a home in what is oftentimes considered a blighted area — there’s a domino effect, and people want to do improvements and make their place look good, too.”
Habitat for Humanity opened its doors in St. Joseph back in 1995 and began building homes the following year. They average between three and five home builds per year.
“These are our frontline workers — so when there’s a shortage of people in the workforce, these people are here for 20 years,” Homeyer said.
That’s because Habitat structures the low-interest loan in a way that deters people from flipping the house.
“The other side of it is kids who grow up in a stable home with a roof over their heads — 95% of them graduate high school, so that is a huge statistic, and that’s what makes it so wonderful to be in the Habitat program,” Homeyer said.
Habitat, a faith-based organization, wanted to thank its sponsors and volunteers for making house blessing No. 81 special.
To donate to Habitat for Humanity specifically at the local level, go to stjoehabitat.org and click the donate button at the top of the page.
