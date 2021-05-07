Farmers to Families coming to an end

Cars packed the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot one year after the St. Joseph Farmers to Families program started.
The program began in May of last year due to the pandemic and continued as multiple phases were approved but will not continue after May.
Richard Bradley, the senior pastor of the Keys Christian Fellowship Church, said he is thankful for everyone that volunteered.
"There's no way without them that we can do this, and they're just people from our community who just saw the need to come and help serve," Bradley said. "I know that those who are coming for food are also thankful for that. Some of our volunteers came from this parking lot. They saw a need not only to pick up and deliver food, but they saw the need to serve as well."
Bradley spoke to the volunteers before distributing boxes Friday morning, thanking them for their time and encouraged them to volunteer with other organizations like Second Harvest.
According to Bradley, it’s estimated that 150,000 food boxes and gallons of milk have been handed out in the past year.
"It seems the USDA is going to continue to pour funding into the farmers to families program for the food banks, which is a good thing because they have been established ... and they're going to continue to do what we have been doing on a temporary basis," Bradley said.
Second Harvest has multiple mobile food distribution opportunities; information on when these events take place can be found on their Facebook page, Second Harvest Community Food Bank.
Bradley said they will keep the Farmers to Families, St. Joseph, MO Facebook page up to help community members find other food opportunities.
