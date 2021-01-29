Farmers to Families approved for fifth phase

The East Hills Shopping Center parking lot was packed with cars again as St. Joseph Farmers to Families has approved for the fifth phase that started back up Friday morning.
Richard Bradley, senior pastor of the Keys Christian Fellowship Church, said the program helps out those in need of food during the pandemic.
“We actually are approved through Liberty Produce, because they're the ones who actually hold the contract with the USDA,” Bradley said. "As a 501(c)(3) organization, we're able to be an arm of that program.”
Bradley said this phase is similar to phase three and four, which includes dairy products, fruits and vegetables and some type of protein.
Another similarity from the last phase is community members arriving hours before distribution.
“We got here at 4:45 this morning and there's still a whole line of cars,” Robin Epperson, a community member, said.
Epperson has attended the previous phases and also picks up a few boxes for others who cannot make it.
“I'm going to be helping out three families with just the two boxes,” Epperson said.
Updates on the Farmers to Families, St. Joseph, MO Facebook page have helped inform the community on what to expect.
"Pastor Richard Bradley does a good job on Facebook," Epperson said, "I really appreciate what he does for everybody and the community."
Bradley said this phase will run through the end of February, and there is no word if distribution will continue beyond that.
"The USDA is going to re-evaluate and then they will make a decision on whether or not they move forward with another phase," Bradley said.
Distribution of the boxes will happen every Friday at 9 a.m. at the East Hills Shopping Center parking lot in front of the old Sears building and is on a first-come first-serve basis.