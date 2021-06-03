Fan drive kicks off in St. Joseph

As temperatures rise, a local business is helping to provide those in need with a way to beat the heat.

Westlake ACE Hardware has teamed up with the Salvation Army to run a fan drive, where donations will directly benefit local families this summer.

Greg Eagleburger, the senior general manager at Westlake ACE in St. Joseph, said the fan drive has been running for the past nine years and it is easy for people to contribute.

"We’re just asking people to simply round up to the next dollar with their purchases," he said. "They can certainly donate more but really just round their purchases to the nearest whole dollar and last year our customers in 18 days donated over $2,700, which equates to us being able to supply about 180 fans to the Salvation Army."

Each of those fans was picked up and distributed locally to people who are in need. Eagleburger said it may seem like a small thing, but when it gets hot a cooling source is important for people to have.

"Sometimes people want to run a fan to keep their air conditioning from having to work as hard or some people just don’t have air conditioning and it helps citizens of our community feel a little more comfortable during the hot months," he said.

When they ran the drive last year, the Salvation Army and Westlake ACE nationwide broke their record of 9,000 fans provided to people in need. Eagleburger said the local store also broke a record last year and they hope to keep it going.

"In the midst of the pandemic our customers stepped up and gave from their hearts over $2,700 last year," he said. "You know you always want to raise the bar a little bit. We’d like to get around $3,000 this year if we can. Which, I have confidence we will be able to do that."

Westlake ACE around the country teamed up with the Salvation Army at 121 different store locations. The drive will run through June 20.