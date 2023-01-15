The homeless population increased in 2022, and that trend is expected to continue in 2023.
InterServ heads up a point-in-time, or PIT, count, each year to determine how many individuals in the community are homeless. This year’s count will be conducted on the night of Jan. 25.
“The PIT count is a one-night snapshot of homelessness in a community,” said Danielle Brown, director of human resources at InterServ.
On the night of the count, workers at community agencies in town will go out to local food kitchens, warming centers, campgrounds, abandoned houses and other places where homeless individuals are known to stay to find out how many people are without a home that night.
"(Emergency shelter) numbers should rise because more beds are available now,” Brown said. “Throughout the summer and early fall, quite a few unsheltered individuals were found living on the streets and in encampments, and so if those people can still be found, those numbers will continue to make our PIT count numbers rise.”
She said the number of homeless individuals was increasing before 2020. Once the pandemic hit, a slew of factors led to a decrease in numbers on the census. This included fewer places open for the homeless population, agencies only allowing a fraction of their typical capacity and fewer workers able to go out on the count.
For example, according to the PIT study, there were 179 homeless in St. Joseph in 2020, and 95 in 2021. 2022 saw the numbers begin to increase again, going from 95 in 2021 to 115 in 2022.
As the world continues its return to normalcy, she expects the number of people who are homeless to continue increasing.
“To say everything is back to normal, I think is never going to be the case because it's never going to be like it was pre-COVID,” Brown said. “But it is becoming more readily available, as far as the number of beds that were available before their coming back."
The PIT count is a required, federal report that provides a baseline for funding. The numbers determine how much funding agencies in a given community can receive from federal or state governments for measures to prevent homelessness.
“That's why it's important the count be as accurate as possible to show a true representation and show areas of weakness,” said Sheila Mendez, street outreach case manager at Community Missions, an agency that works with the local homeless community. “And then we can go to the table and build from what is working and then work on the areas that are not.”
Mendez will be working at the cold weather shelter the night of the count and be in various parts of the city counting the homeless population. While she recognizes the importance of the count, she believes numbers do not accurately represent the whole year because numbers would be different in warmer months.
The PIT count includes individuals on Jan. 25 who are unsheltered on the streets, encampments or abandoned homes and those who are spending the night in emergency shelters, safe havens and transitional housing.
Brown said the information from this year’s PIT count likely will be published in April or May. Data for previous years can be found at icalliances.org/mo-pit-dashboard.
