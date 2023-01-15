Interserv

InterServ will be leading a count of the city's homeless population later this month. 

The homeless population increased in 2022, and that trend is expected to continue in 2023.

InterServ heads up a point-in-time, or PIT, count, each year to determine how many individuals in the community are homeless. This year’s count will be conducted on the night of Jan. 25.

