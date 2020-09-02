Evolution United Methodist Church, a church in St. Joseph's South Side, gave out free back to school items all week in its parking lot.
Items included clothes, food and school supplies. Families and friends could go through the items and take what they want.
Evolution's Pastor Leanna van Zandt Nauman said that the event was designed to give the South Side essential items they needed for school after the struggle from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the recent flooding that happened within the community which caused families to lose items within their home.
"God's work doesn't end, and this is a perfect time to set the examples that we're all brothers and sisters in Christ, and we are a community and a family at large, God loves them, he hasn't forgotten about them, and neither have we, van Zandt Nauman said.
Van Zandt Nauman said different agencies helped assist the back-to-school giveaway and it was something the community got behind.
"We've had lots of volunteers from from the City of St. Joe, and we couldn't do it without the volunteers," van Zandt Nauman said.
She said the response from the community was impressive, and on the first day they had around 50 to 75 people stop by at the church to look around for items.
"They (attendants) feel the love, I think and that there's peace and that there's hope. This has been kind of a hopeless situation all around these last few months when we've been isolated and separated, and then on top of the flooding and having to rebuild, they're not in the fight and the struggle alone," van Zandt Nauman said.