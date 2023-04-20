St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity hosted a team of Evergy volunteers Thursday to help build its new community distribution center in connection with the company's Spread Good Energy Hometown grant.
“We're here providing a day of volunteer labor to go along with a $10,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity,” said Dan Hegeman, senior community business manager with Evergy. “We're helping build a resource structure and distribution site.”
Habitat for Humanity was one of four nonprofit organizations chosen to receive a grant.
“One-hundred-fifty not-for-profits competed throughout our territory, and we were happy that Habitat for Humanity was one of the winners here in St. Joseph,” Hegeman said.
Hegeman said the volunteer aspect of the hometown grant allows Evergy to engage more in many different communities.
“This is one opportunity, one way that we give back to the communities that we serve,” Hegeman said. “We were happy that there was much interest in the grant. We're doing this in numerous communities in our territory here in the next couple of weeks.”
The distribution center located behind the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 3131 Frederick Ave., will hold construction and materials as well will be a space for different educational activities.
The Evergy team of volunteers spent the day working on the structure of the building.
“We're helping frame in some interior walls here today on this distribution structure,” Hegeman said.
Hegeman said overall the team is happy to give back locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.