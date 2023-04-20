Evergy volunteers help build new distribution center

St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity hosted a team of Evergy volunteers Thursday to help build its new community distribution center in connection with the company's Spread Good Energy Hometown grant.

“We're here providing a day of volunteer labor to go along with a $10,000 grant to Habitat for Humanity,” said Dan Hegeman, senior community business manager with Evergy. “We're helping build a resource structure and distribution site.”

Sara Rooney can be reached at sara.rooney@newspressnow.com.

