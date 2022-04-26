Evergy employees stepped in Tuesday to help the Noyes Home For Children prepare a new playground.
The Noyes Home for Children serves more than 200 kids from birth to 18 years of age each year who are homeless or whose families are facing crises. The effort was tied with Evergy’s Impact Weeks, hosted in conjunction with National Volunteer Week.
Chelsea Howlett, executive director of the Noyes Home, said the playground upgrade project came after the facility won an Evergy Spread Good Energy grant to create a more enriching and long-lasting play space. Even with the grant, however, she said the Noyes Home is still short on funds to complete the playground.
The Noyes Home has raised $25,000 of its goal of $40,000 to $50,000.
“They (Evergy volunteers) are here helping us prep the ground so that when we have all the money raised, we’re able to put in the new play structures, the new swing set,” Howlett said.
When completed, she said the area will feature two new play structures, with one being focused on children 6 months to 2 years old and another for 2- to 5-year-olds.
“So our pre-K kids will truly have a wonderful, inviting environment that will have sensory opportunities for them to be just really to be able to play and have fun,” Howlett said.
R.T. Turner, community business manager of the North District with Evergy, said the volunteer work is connected to a call that was put out to the communities the utilities serve. Evergy employees have done nonprofit work with the Noyes Home in the past, such as helping to plant fruit trees in the back area.
“(Noyes Home is) just a great organization ... to be a part of,” Turner said. “And whenever we have a volunteer day, because of the type of project it is, and for Noyes Home, we always have a great turnout. People want to come and give back.”
