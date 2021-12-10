The St. Joseph Continuum of Care will host a memorial service for the homeless on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Salvation Army chapel.
The event, from 1 to 2 p.m. at 602 Messanie St., will commemorate the lives of those who have experienced homelessness and have died in the last four years. Pastor Krista Kiger will officiate the service and read the names of those who have passed.
The Continuum of Care, which consists of representatives of local and regional social service agencies, has identified 25 homeless people who have died in the last four years in Buchanan County.
Attendees will have an opportunity to share memories of the departed.
