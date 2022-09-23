Community members gathered Friday morning in Downtown St. Joseph in a show of solidarity around the issue of ending racism.
The 26th Annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism was held at the YWCA with a ceremony that included honoring the winners of the Kelsy Beshears Racial Justice award, which is named for a former community social justice activist.
María José Ramírez Braiz, the keynote speaker at the event, shared her story about moving to St. Joseph and working through barriers to eliminate racism as a Latino in the community. Following Ramírez-Braiz's speech, awards and scholarships were presented to individuals fighting to eliminate racism.
“At the end of this, we want people to take away the key message which is that we all need to come together as a community,” Tammy Killin, CEO of the St. Joseph YWCA said. “As you saw today, there are many community members and organizations here and we’re bringing them together in a cooperative effort to take a stand against racism and continue efforts to eliminate racism moving forward as well.”
This year’s recipients of the Kelsy Beshears Racial Justice Award included Brittany Boggess, CEO of First Baptist Mount Union Church and the Outreach Center, and the Black Archives Coordinating Committee. Special recognition also was given to Police Chief Chris Connally, who is set to retire at the end of this month.
Samantha Rooney was the recipient of this year’s Kelsy Beshears Scholarship. Rooney is a junior at Missouri Western State University who is a single mother of three and attending school full time. She serves the community by volunteering with Harvesters to provide food to those in need.
Gary Wilkinson, a member of the Black Archives Coordinating Committee, serves his community by working to spread information about the history of African-American citizens and their contributions to St. Joseph. He said he was lucky to know Beshears and honored by what she did for the community.
“Beshears was an enthusiastic activist,” Wilkinson said. “She directed her energy into making so many things possible for all of us today, so receiving this award is special to me. We need everyone to get on one accord and realize racism isn’t the way to live, so we’re all here to eradicate that. Activism is the only way we’re going to make the world a better place.”
Organizers of the event said they are proud to continue this tradition for many years to come as they work to gather new members who pledge to eliminate racism from their lives.
“Eliminating racism – it's what the event is called and what we’re pushing," said Leslie Stone, social justice and outreach director at the YWCA. “Our community is working towards it but we can do more.”
