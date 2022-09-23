26th Annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism

Members of the community listen as Mayor John Josendale gives a public message Friday morning at the 26th Annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism at the St. Joseph YWCA.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Community members gathered Friday morning in Downtown St. Joseph in a show of solidarity around the issue of ending racism.

The 26th Annual Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism was held at the YWCA with a ceremony that included honoring the winners of the Kelsy Beshears Racial Justice award, which is named for a former community social justice activist.

