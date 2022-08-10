The end of COVID-19 assistance programs is on the horizon, which could leave many residents in a difficult spot if they need help with financial planning and applying for jobs.
Ultimately, one of the biggest factors is giving people the confidence to make a change, said Nshan Erganian, Family Guidance Center's supported employment coordinator.
"We want that individual to find the right employment with the right employer, and we want to match them up with the right employer, but we also want them to be successful long term," he said. "It's a great thing to get a job, but our market success is keeping a job because that's what changes people's lives."
For the Social Welfare Board, providing assistance moving forward will take the form of its community health workers. The system involving three new community health workers is being reintroduced and revamped for the first time since 2015.
Improving financial literacy is a key change that can affect other lifestyle choices, Community Health Worker Ji Miguel said.
"I bet a lot of people don't know what they're spending money on," she said. "They may say, like, food, gas. They're really two categories I always think of at the top of their head, but sometimes they don't realize, like, 'Well, you spend a lot of money in this category,' and we need to slim it down."
One step to help improve people's education on personal finances might be establishing a class in the future to teach skills like managing a budget, Miguel said.
But many people don't even have the necessary identification needed for everyday life and that makes it difficult to move forward. It's a struggle Erganian sees on almost a daily basis.
"We have a lot of people, especially individuals who've been incarcerated, who come out not only with an institutionalized mentality, but they come out with no identification, other than maybe a prison ID," he said. "We start from square one and we have some techniques involved in that. It's challenging when someone doesn't have a Social Security card, a state ID, picture ID or a birth certificate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.