The annual St. Joseph Walk for the Homeless became a Drive for the Homeless on Friday due to the pandemic. The event was organized by Northwest Health to bring awareness to the local homeless population.
About 20 cars formed a parade that drove through downtown highlighting resources the homeless rely on everyday, such as United Way of Greater St. Joseph, YWCA, the Haven House, Judah House, Open Door Food Kitchen and The Crossing.
“We’re all going to be driving, parade style, the route that a lot of the homeless community takes to get their needed services,” said Cameron Corbet, the marketing and communications manager for Northwest Health. “Obviously, the walk was what we like to do, because the homeless community has to walk everywhere they go. So the drive is gonna be a little bit different for us, but still kind of showcases what resources we do have in the community.”
The goal is to educate the residents about the different resources available in the area.
“All the proceeds go towards the homeless community to get them birth certificates, ID cards, transportation, things like that, to just kind of help them get back on their feet, and just talk about those programs that really helped them do that,” Corbet said.
With the inability to talk in person, as the event organizers usually did during the walk, Northwest Health informed the public about the different resources through Facebook Live during the parade.
The event raised over $3,000 that will go towards providing the homeless community with birth certificates, ID cards, transportation means and clothing.
“They [the homeless] are really thankful and grateful for the services in the community, and this event kind of gives them a path toward getting back on their feet,” Corbet said.