The Brookdale Church accepted summer-themed donations for the Noyes Home for Children on Wednesday.
Water balloons, various bottles of bubbles and blow up beach balls were just a few of the things dropped off by the community.
Brookdale Church Director of Children’s Ministry Sue Bolander has been overseeing the donations.
“A variety of kids will be able to play with this stuff,” Bolander said. “Basketballs for any age, and then crafts, all kids can do that.”
Some of the suggestions they made to the community were for summer clothes, swimsuits, sandals, sports balls, sun screen, aloe, beach towels, bug spray and band-aids. They’ve gotten those things, but many donations have been creative.
“Everytime I would come into church, there was another big bag surprise,” Bolander said.
This “Beat the Heat” donation drive is part of the church’s local youth mission trip.
While running the drive, the kids also cleaned up Mount Mora Cemetery, packed lunches for Second Harvest’s No Hunger Summer program and helped out at Pivotal Point’s thrift store, among other things.
The plan is to drop off all of the donations at the Noyes Home this Friday.
“That's going to be neat because we will get an opportunity to go into Noyes Home and bring in the supplies and then they give a little tour, so the kids can actually see the great things that the Noyes Home does in our community.”
To make a donation, go to 203 S. 31st St., between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.
