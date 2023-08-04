Donation drive aims to 'Stuff the Bus'
Despite a late start due to weather, United Way volunteers turned out in force Friday to collect supplies to get kids off to a successful start to the school year. 

The Stuff the Bus drive is held annually during tax-free weekend to receive donations of classroom items like paper, pens and folders. Buses were parked outside both Walmart locations in St. Joseph Friday, and volunteers will be back collecting items from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. again on Saturday. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

