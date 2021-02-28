Even dogs enjoy a day out, and with a program at the St. Joseph Animal Shelter they can get a trip around town with members of the community.
The “Dog Day Out” program started in St. Joseph last summer after the idea came from a neighboring shelter.
“We were actually inspired by the program that got started at the new Nodaway Humane Society up in Maryville,” Cara Campbell, a volunteer said. “They started offering an opportunity for people to come in and take dogs out.”
Some of the activities volunteers do with the dogs include going to parks, taking car rides and getting special treats at restaurant drive-thrus.
“We send everybody out with a backpack that has just some basic needs while they’re out, some waste bags, water bowl, bottle of water, a list of things that people can do with their pet if maybe they’re not sure where pet-friendly areas are here in St. Joe and some treats and a toy to play with,” Campbell said.
Volunteers tend to bring the dogs back with more things than they were initially given, Campbell said.
The number of volunteers is based on the number of dogs at the shelter at the time.
“We’ve been pretty lucky to send about eight dogs out almost every time we’ve done this,” Campbell said. “If it’s been less than that, it’s only been because our numbers (of dogs) have been so low and that’s a good problem to have really when you’re in a shelter environment.”
Campbell said the program allows dogs to get attention who may not receive as much as others and has helped with getting the animals adopted, as the visits allow for people to see another side of the dogs.
“A lot of times when you do walk through you just see the dogs that are scared in the kennel or barking because they want out of the kennel, and it presents them in a much better light. You get to see a lot more of their personality when they’re out actually interacting with the public,” Campbell said.
In fact, one of the volunteers adopted a dogs she took out back in November.
“The first dog I ever took out was Ryder ... and I fell in love instantly. That was on Sunday, and by Wednesday I had adopted him and now he’s, he’s living with me,” Rachel Heard, a volunteer, said.
Heard said anyone interested in taking a dog out for a day should give it a try.
“I would say just do it. Literally, just come down here. You’re not gonna regret it. You’re gonna have so much fun. The dogs are always so appreciative. They’re so sweet,” Heard said.
Heard also pointed out this opportunity may work for someone who can’t own a dog.
“I think it’s always great especially for somebody who can’t maybe have a dog,” Heard said. “It’s fun to kind of just get out and hang out with them for a little bit.”
if you are interested in taking part in a Dog Day Out, Campbell said volunteers are trying to do events twice a month. She encourages people to watch the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Animal Shelter Facebook pages for updates.