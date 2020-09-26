People with disabilities have trouble finding accessible and affordable housing in St. Joseph because there is a limited supply and waitlists are long. MERIL, an acronym for Midland Empire Resources for Independent Living, is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities live independently in the community of their choice.
“Accessible and affordable housing is hard to find, particularly if you have a fixed income, if you're on Medicaid or some sort of social security disability,” said Rob Honan, the CEO of MERIL and the chairman of the ADA compliance board. “It's very difficult to find housing that suits you. And then there's a waitlist for a lot of the public housing. So that's difficult.”
Honan said there are a couple of new complexes being built, which should help as far as the accessible housing market goes. But he said it’s more important to educate on the topic and advocate for people with disabilities.
“It’s just a matter of putting yourself into another person with disabilities’ shoes,” Honan said. “I mean, it's hard to navigate something when you can’t access it. So having accessible, wide enough doors, big enough bathrooms with grab bars and those kinds of things are really important.
“I believe firmly in the concept of universal design where something is accessible or usable by all, by everybody. The accessible bathroom can be used by a person without a disability, a person with a disability. Basically, I think that's another thing to consider is to make sure things are more universal.”
Honan said the solution is participation — in local government, in committees and, especially, voting.
“Get registered to vote and vote, because once you talk to your policymakers, you could try to advocate for better and more housing,” Honan said. “That's the best way to do it really, on a local level, is to get involved with housing subcommittees and maybe become a member or board member of some of the housing groups.”