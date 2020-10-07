The United Way of Greater St. Joseph’s campaign has raised nearly $1 million.
The drop in charitable donations is no surprise to the United Way as the pandemic has caused ripple effects to the economy.
United Way President Kylee Strough said they have around $300,000 in known losses from local companies.
“We have pledges of over $954,000 secured towards our total,” Strough said. “We saw both Nestle facilities, Nestle Purina, Petcare and PTC run great campaigns and ended up just a little bit ahead of where they were last year.”
The dollars brought in this year are perhaps more significant than in years past, since layoffs and company furloughs weren’t done on a broad basis like the ones that have occurred in 2020.
“The good news is, we can see those lines as to why there are the decreases, and we can see a lot of donors staying the same with their gifts or are increasing,” Strough said. “That helps us to know that there are certain pockets of the community that are hurting because of COVID, but some are stable as well.”
The playbook has changed as the United Way did not host a kickoff event in front of hundreds like they did last year at the Word of Life Church.
Pat and Terri Modlin were the campaign co-chairs last year, helping to bring in $2.9 million, and they agreed to play the same role in 2020.
“We’ve been able to go out and visit the partner agencies and get a chance to talk about each agency,” Pat Modlin said.
Instead of meeting in person, the Modlins are speaking virtually over Facebook on Wednesdays. They file reports from United Way partner agency locations, like Specialty Industries, Children’s Mercy, Community Missions and Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, and describe the things they do for the community.
“We’re trying to take them on a little field trip,” Terri Modlin said. “One of the things we’ve been talking about is how many lives and people are being serviced when we go to all of these agencies. Sometimes it’s 15, but sometimes we’re talking about 200 people that are being serviced in a week.”
On July 20, there was significant flooding in the South End. The United Way has hosted meetings through the present which have directed resources inside the affected area.
“There really wasn’t a leader, and so, the United Way stepped in, and provided that,” Terri Modlin said.
Currently they are working with Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and Spire Energy to replace furnaces in those South Side neighborhoods.
“Water heaters and furnaces were the two items that were most universally destroyed in the flooding,” Strough said.
To donate to the United Way go to www.stjosephunitedway.org or call their office at 816-364-2381. The campaign will wrap up on Nov. 5.