The past year for many small businesses, corporations and organizations has made the road ahead uncertain.
Reconsidering finances is how businesses were able to get by, but where does that leave charitable organizations?
Two local charities reported a decrease in donations in the past year, which both said was expected.
“We expected it during our slow periods. We were slower than normal. Overall we ended up OK, we did meet our fundraising goal, but barely,” Chelsea Howlett, executive director at the Noyes Home for Children, said. “That is a testament to the community and the commitment they showed. We were blessed.”
Howlett said one donor gave half of her stimulus check to the organization back last spring.
Another local charitable organization in town said that while the overall intake from donations was down last year, there was an increase in small business and corporate donations.
“I can’t say it (donation totals) was way below. We didn’t have events because of the virus, so there was no need to ask for sponsorship,” Melody Prawitz, development director for Special Olympics Missouri, said. “We have seen more donations from small businesses and corporations that we deal with.”
Prawitz believed that the influx of donations from these businesses was due to other charities not running events. Special Olympics Missouri was able to use that extra channel of cash to fund virtual activities for their athletes to participate in at home.
“We had to adjust our budgets, cutting here, cutting there. But we also have a lot of virtual programs for our athletes, reaching out to athletes quarantined at home,” Prawitz said. “Online is easier and more cost effective during this time.”
The Noyes Home for Children saw positive effects through the second round of stimulus checks that were given out. Howlett said several kids were able to leave the home to be reunited with families after the $600 checks were sent out and the families used it to their benefit.
“We had a couple of discharges we didn’t expect for a couple more weeks or months,” Howlett said. “But the stimulus check allowed them to eliminate some of their debt, secure an apartment and reunite with their families quicker. We wish them the best and hope it is long term.”