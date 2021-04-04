In the past year, Second Harvest Community Food Bank has given out nearly 15 million pounds of food in Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas. That’s equivalent to the amount of steel in the Gateway Arch, plus the copper and framework in 14 Statues of Liberty.
The “normal” demand was lower leading up to the pandemic, but it nearly doubled between March 2020 and March 2021. It also appears that the demand isn’t going away any time soon.
In the past year, Second Harvest purchased more than $2.7 million worth of food, which was distributed for free to the community. A year earlier the agency bought $1.3 million during that same time.
“Every dollar donated we’re able to provide up to three meals to those in need, so if you really think about that, you know, $100 is 300 meals,” Blake Haynes, communications coordinator at Second Harvest, said. “That goes a long, long way to then fighting hunger in your community.”
Some who lost jobs during the pandemic have struggled to find replacement work. Many may have used some or all of their savings.
Besides the mobile pantry program growing to 40 locations per month, Campus Cupboards also have expanded to additional schools.
“(High school students are) able to take home what’s kind of called a ‘campus cube,’” Haynes said. “It’s not just addressing the needs of the student themselves, but also the family, so it’s just a great program.”
